Theresa M. Korn
November 5, 1926 – April 9, 2020
Theresa Marie Korn (née McLaughlin), usually known as Terry, died of coronavirus/COVID-19 on April 9, 2020, after a long life of achievements in aviation, engineering, publishing, community building, and activism. Theresa was born in St. Louis, MO, on November 5, 1926.
She was an editor of her high school year book and Valedictorian of the Greensburg High School class of 1943. While still in high school, she was active as an amateur (“Ham”) radio operator and learned to fly planes with the Civil Air Patrol and she was active in community defense. She regularly flew over the mid-Atlantic coast, looking for Nazi submarines from the air.
Theresa became fascinated with engineering. In her senior year in high school, she won the Bausch & Lomb Science Award and a scholarship to Carnegie Institute of Technology in Pittsburgh (now Carnegie Mellon University). Shortly before graduation, her mother suddenly died of a heart attack, which was devastating.
Theresa could not use the Carnegie Scholarship she had won for attending Engineering school, because at that time, women at Carnegie were admitted only into the affiliated Morrison Women's College, where she could not earn an Engineering degree. Theresa felt that this was grossly unfair. Emma Ware, a friend from the Ninety-Nines, the international women’s aviation organization, and a pilot in the WASPs (Women’s Airforce Service Pilots), a WWII organization of women flyers who tested aircraft and flew planes to military airfields, was determined to help. Emma, working with other women pilots, raised money for Theresa’s tuition. Emma felt, correctly, that if Theresa refused the scholarship, and paid her own way, the engineering school would accept her as their first woman student. The university was a 35-mile commute from Theresa’s home, where she lived with her ailing father. While in college, she nursed her diabetic father for a serious leg infection—well before antibiotics were available. After months of home treatment, she managed to save his leg.
Her classmates nominated her for Eta Kappa Nu, the National Honor Society for Electrical Engineering, which would not allow women to join. However, in 1947, Theresa wrote the best senior paper in her class; grudgingly, Eta Kappa Nu awarded her a certificate to honor her achievement. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering in 1947, the first woman to graduate from Carnegie Tech’s Engineering program.
