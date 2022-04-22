Please join us in Celebrating the Life of our daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, Theresa Rae Berger on Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott Ave., Wenatchee, WA. Theresa passed away on January 3, 2022, in her family home in Wenatchee. She lived her life with love, laughter, and optimism and fought her cancer in the same way. She is and will be greatly missed by us all.
Theresa was born to Myra and Matt Berger on December 20, 1953, in Spokane, WA. She grew up in Wenatchee with her three siblings: Rick, Roxanne, and Gordon; most of those years on the family orchard on Day Road. She attended St. Joseph's School and Wenatchee High School, graduating in 1972. After attending business school in Spokane, Theresa worked as a travel agent at Curtesy Travel where she met many friends and shared her passion for travel with others. Later, Theresa worked as the lead caterer for the Wenatchee School District, where she met many more friends among the staff and students.
Theresa loved the Wenatchee Valley. Whether boating on the river, volunteering for community events, or walking the Riverfront Park, her laughter added to the fun for everyone. Love of family was also central to Theresa's life.
She is survived by her mother, Myra Berger; brothers: Rick (Molly) and Gordon (Kat); nieces and nephews: Nick Berger (Teresa), Stephanie Grubert (Shaun), Tricia Klanke (Mark), Melissa Klanke (Scott), Sean Berger, and Alicia Lammers (Everett); six great-nieces and nephews; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Matt Berger; and sister, Roxanne Berger Klanke.
The family would like to thank Peri and Barry Tate for their long friendship and support of Theresa through her battle with cancer and to Kat Murray and the hospice workers for their care in her final days.
Those wishing to make a donation in Theresa's name may do so to the Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
To plant a tree in memory of Theresa Berger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
