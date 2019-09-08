Thomas David Roddy
Ritzville, WA
(formerly of Quincy, WA)
Our brother, Thomas David Roddy, passed away on July 30, 2019, at his home in Ritzville, WA. Tom was born to David and Barbara Roddy in Wenatchee, WA, on July 24, 1949.
He attended schools in Quincy, WA, and graduated from high school in 1967. After high school, Tom joined the Marines. He was awarded the National Defense Service and Marksman medals and was honorably discharged in 1970.
Tom went on to earn an Accounting Degree from Eastern Washington University and worked for the State of Washington for many years.
Tom is survived by his siblings: Phil (Julie) Roddy of Mesa, AZ, Dan (Mary Beth) Roddy of Albany, OR, Aileen (Jim) Smith of Kennewick, WA, Richard Roddy of Marysville, WA, Joe (Karen) Roddy of Kennewick, WA, Sara Roddy of Wenatchee, WA, and Jane (Tony) Patten of Williston, ND.
A private family service will be held at a later date.