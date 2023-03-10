Thomas Del LaVigne, 68, passed away on February 25, 2023, surrounded by his loving family after a five year struggle with leukemia.
Tom was born June 2, 1954, to Duane and Jane (Wilson) LaVigne and grew up in Cashmere, WA, with his sisters: Kathy (Tom) Kinsela, Michelle (Arnie) Pipkin and Allison (Ed) Womak. They enjoyed family traditions, camping, hiking and vacations together. Music was a large part of their lives. He loved sports, music and his lifelong friends. Tom graduated from Cashmere High School, Wenatchee Valley College and Bethesda Christian College. He met his wife to be, Anne Mosher, while at WVC and they married in 1976. They celebrated 46 years together. He treasured being a dad to Jesse (Elizabeth), Laurie, Emily and Noah. They were a great joy to him and he was so blessed by them. Tom spent 34 years pioneering and pastoring churches in Washington and northern California. His passion was sharing his faith in the pulpit with friends, family and to those who joined him in a cup of coffee. He also worked as a realtor for 22 years, both in California and Washington.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; and will be deeply missed by the LaVigne and Mosher families, along with extended family and friends. A private family burial will be held on Friday, March 24, 2023, with a Remembrance Service to celebrate Tom, on Saturday, March 25, 2023, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Sage Hills Church, 1601 Fifth Street, Wenatchee, WA, 98801. In lieu of flowers, in Tom's memory, please buy a cup of coffee for someone and share some time with them.