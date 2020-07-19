Thomas Edward Stewart
Yakima, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
On May 11, 2020, at 6:56 p.m., Tom went home to be with Jesus. Thomas Edward Stewart was born on June 4, 1937, in Spokane, WA, to Charles Edward and Elizabeth Henrietta (Vonder Hyden) Stewart. Thomas was preceded in death by both his parents, Charles Stewart, and Elizabeth Stewart-Reynolds; son, Wendell Guy Stewart; and granddaughter, Traci Stewart. Also, sisters: Pearlene Wagner, Opal Marton, and Thelma Yeager; and brothers: Al Stewart, George Stewart, Bill Stewart, and Luther Stewart.
Tom’s dad worked for the Pacific Railroad Company. He worked the railway from Spokane to Leavenworth, WA, and they lived in Spokane for a while. Then, Charles moved the family to Yakima, WA, and again back to Spokane. The moves meant that Tom and Pearlene kept changing homes, schools, and friends.
Tom, who lived nearly his entire life in Washington State, loved working on cars, boats, and engines. When Mae met Tom, he worked at Wordel’s Restaurant in Yakima, WA. Tom worked there for a couple of years. He was always tinkering on some car engine. While living in Yakima, for several years, he managed a Texaco Station on Main St., in Union Gap, WA.
During this time, in 1956, Tom’s dad Charles, passed away, and Mae’s mother, Mertie, also passed away later that year. In 1957, their widowed parents met and were married. After meeting Mae, Tom became interested in her, and they began dating. Thomas married Evelyn “Mae” Stewart on June 2, 1958, in Yakima. On June 2, 2020, Tom and Mae would have celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.
After living in Yakima, for almost two years, their oldest son, Warren Edward Stewart, was born on August 23, 1959. When Warren was three months old, they relocated to Grandview, WA. In Grandview, while Tom worked at a service station, the young couple purchased their first home. A short time later, Tom’s boss died, and the station was sold, at which time Tom sold their house and moved his family to Portland, OR.
For a couple of years Tom did well, he worked at a Mobil Gas Station, providing a good life for himself and his family. Portland was a big city, and they wanted to get out of the city and be closer to family; the decision was made to move back to Yakima. In Yakima, on July 15, 1963, Tom and Mae welcomed their second son, Wendell Guy Stewart. Tom was manager of a Texaco Gas Station in Yakima.
Then, in summer of 1966, the family of four took a short vacation to visit Mae’s brother, Chuck Reynolds, and his family in Leavenworth, WA. The Yeser Garage needed a mechanic, Tom applied and was immediately hired. They moved at once to Leavenworth. Warren was seven and Wendell three. Tom and his family fell in love with the majestic mountains and quaint town of Leavenworth.
The Stewart’s enjoyed camping, fishing, snowmobiling, skiing, and the great outdoors, as a family. They attended the Nazarene Church there in Leavenworth. Warren and Wendell both attended elementary and junior high school in town and are graduates of Leavenworth High School. Soon after Tom arrived in Leavenworth, the town began changing. Today Leavenworth is a beautiful, Bavarian Village styled community.
After years of working for Yeser, Tom started his own auto shop, “U-Save” Garage, in Leavenworth. Later, he moved his shop to their home garage on Icicle Rd. In the shop, Tom worked on cars, snowmobiles, and engines of all types. Tragically, on May 1, 1980, some teenagers were drunk driving, lost control of their vehicle, and ran their car through Tom’s shop. Tom was working on a car and became pinned under his workbench. After waiting approximately thirty minutes for first responders to extricate him from under the workbench and vehicle, Tom was rushed to the hospital. That day Tom narrowly escaped death.
After that, Tom lost interest in mechanics and didn’t want to work on cars. So, he and Mae bought a secondhand store called “Lucky” in Wenatchee, WA. While they had the store, Tom built an ultralight airplane in the back of the store. Tom would load it up and fly it out of Pangborn Memorial Airport, in East Wenatchee, WA. Tom had his pilot's license, rode motorcycles, and was an avid amateur photographer, with his own developing equipment and darkroom. At one point, he owned and flew a helicopter. Tom was a very intelligent and adventurous man, Mae still has the ultralight today.
Tragedy struck again on August 22, 1982, Tom and Mae’s son, Wendell, was killed in Leavenworth, in a motorcycle accident, creating an unimaginable loss for the family. Four years later, in 1986, they bought property on Badger Mountain near East Wenatchee, WA, and left the property in Leavenworth.
Once again, while on vacation, Tom and Mae’s lives changed. In 1991, they were in Seattle, WA, walking and looking at boats on Quinn’s Marina. There they met Jim Quinn, owner of the marina. The marina’s forklift has broken down, and they couldn’t find the problem. Tom said, “Do you care if I look at it?” Jim said, “No”. Tom looked at it, fiddled with it and fixed it. Jim Quinn asked, “You want a job?”, and Tom said, “Yes”. Shortly after that, the two moved to Seattle and lived there for 15 years.
Tom and Mae lived on a 40 foot boat, and Tom worked on big boats, little boats, all sorts of boats. Meanwhile, Mae worked at Fred Meyer. Tom retired in 2006, and they moved back to their East Wenatchee home on Badger Mountain. They lived on the mountain until 2018, when due to health reasons, they sold the Badger Mountain property and moved to Yakima, where Tom lived until his death on May 11, 2020.
Tom played the harmonica. Tom and Mae would play their harmonica duets at church and family reunions.
Thomas Edward Stewart will be missed by Evelyn “Mae” Stewart, his wife of nearly 62 years; son, Warren Edward Stewart; grandchildren: Shawn Stewart and Andrea Stewart; great-grandchildren: Luke Stewart and Andrea Stewart; brothers-in-law, Charles Reynolds and James Davenport; sister-in-law, Elizabeth Fay Davenport; and numerous cousins; nephews; nieces; great-nephews and nieces; as well as many loving and caring friends.
There will be no services at this time. Brookside Funeral Home, Moxee, WA, is caring for the family. Memories can be shared at www.brooksidefuneral.com