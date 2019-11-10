Thomas F. Wentz
January 16,1943-November 4, 2019
East Wenatchee, WA
Thomas "Tommy" Wentz suddenly passed on Monday, November 4, 2019. Tommy was born on January 16, 1943, to Marylee and Bob Wentz, in Wenatchee, WA. Tommy was a graduate of Wenatchee High School in 1961. He served in the National Guard from 1964-1970. Tom met his wife, Danna, in Wenatchee, where they were married on May 22, 1965. Tom and Danna had three wonderful children whom they raised in East Wenatchee, WA.
Throughout his life, he worked in the printing industry. Over the years, he worked at Webpco, Instant Press, and Commercial Printing. Tommy had a love of racing. He started racing in the spring of 1972, and raced until 2017, when he ran his last race at the age of 74. Tommy won numerous championships. He loved racing and traveling to races all over. He was also very well known for coaching his kids sports teams. Tommy had many friends and was well loved throughout the valley. He was most known for big hugs. He will be missed by many, especially his children, grandchildren, and his newborn great-grandson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Danna; parents, Robert and Mary Lee Wentz; sister, Darlene Ball. He is survived by his daughters: Julie (Troy) Hope, and Sara (Derek) Allen; son, Andy (Sandy) Wentz; grandchildren: Makenzie (Bryan) Bremer, Korey (Logan) Hope, Kyler Hope, Lauren Wentz, Cooper Wentz, and Addison Allen; along with great-grandson, Crue Hope; brothers: Jim Wentz, and Gordon Wentz; and sister, Susan Souviner; and many great friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Sage Church, 1601 Fifth St., Wenatchee, WA, on November 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. A reception will follow at the Town Toyota Center, 1300 Walla Walla Ave., Wenatchee, WA.