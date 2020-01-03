Thomas G. Shephard

Thomas G. Shepard
Wenatchee, WA
Thomas G. Shepard, age 73, passed away at his home in Wenatchee, WA, on December 26, 2019. He was born on November 9, 1946, in Oakland, CA, to George and Violet Shepard.
Thom grew up on Brookside Drive in San Pablo, CA, where he enjoyed countless adventures with the San Pablo Creek Gang. Some of his most memorable family times were the summers spent fishing up at Clear Lake. Following high school, Thom came to Washington where he married Trudy Hedrick on September 30, 1967, in Renton, WA. They had a son, Terry, in 1968, before divorcing in 1971. Thom then married Carlee Lawless on February 27, 1976, in Chelan, WA. They made their home in Brewster, WA, where all three of their children were born and raised. They later divorced in 1988, but remained friends, a friendship for which their children remain eternally grateful.
While living in Brewster, Thom was employed at MAGI, Virgil’s Tire Service, Highland Partnership, and Wenatchee Valley College. He also worked on local area dams as a member of the Laborers’ Union. Thom was a former Brewster City Council member and also an enthusiastic volunteer in the Scouting program. One of his favorite jobs was working with adults learning English as a second language at the old Brewster High School. Thom was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Being from the Bay area, Thom was a lifelong 49ers fan. His hobbies included fishing, reading, gardening, and riding Harleys. “Big T”, as many called him, was also quite the accomplished storyteller. His kids remember his ability to either make long car rides seem short with those stories, or short rides seem long with his random stops at good fishing spots. His nephew, Chris, remembers him as the most fun babysitter ever! He brought lots of joy to those who knew him and will be missed by many.
Thom is survived by his three children: Sarah Theal (Bill) of Mead, WA, Judd Shepard (Trish) of Wenatchee, WA, and Elizabeth Shepard of Brewster. He was a loving grandfather to Eleanor, Gwen, Grace, Mason, Lauren, and Brian, and a loving great-grandfather to Pearl. Thom is also survived by his sister, Bonnie Saville, of Dorrington, CA, and her children Sharon, Chris, and Greg. Thom was preceded in death by his parents, George and Vi; and his son, Terry Shepard (July 7, 2019).
A Celebration of his Life will be held in Wenatchee at the LocalTel Event Center/Pybus Market on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at 12:30 pm. Friends and family are welcome to come and enjoy two of Thom’s favorite activities, telling stories and eating.