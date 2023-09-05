Tom Georgianna, 77, passed away Saturday, August 26, 2023, in Chelan, WA. Tom grew up in Southern California, going to college and eventually earning a Ph.D. in Regional Science at Indiana University. He worked as an Environmental Program Manager and Senior Statistician at King County Environmental Labs before retiring in 2010 to Eastern Washington, with the love of his life, Kathleen Irwin Georgianna.
He is remembered for his kindness, his quirky wit, and his passion for sharing the love of Christ with everyone he met.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy; and two children: Tom Georgianna of Dana Point, CA, and Leigh Giorgianni McLerran of Grapevine, TX; as well as a sister-in-law; grandchildren; and many cousins; nieces and nephews.
If you would like, please make a donation in his name to Partners at bit.ly/remember_tom -a charity that was near and dear to his heart.
Two services will be held: first one in at Barnes Chapel, 510 W. Indian St., Brewster, WA, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., with reception to follow at Rio Vista Winery on the River, 24415 US-97, Chelan, WA; and at Acacia Memorial Park and Funeral Home, 14951 Bothell Way NE., Seattle, WA, on Saturday, September 9, 2023, at 11:00 a.m., with reception to follow at Rock of Ages Lutheran Brethren Church in Seattle.
Barnes Chapel of Brewster, WA, is assisting the family with arrangements. Please leave your thoughts and memories at www.barneschapel.com.
Special request from the family - This will be a Celebration of Life! Please NO black clothing, only white or bright colorful clothes of celebration. Thank you.
To send flowers to the family of Thomas Georgianna, please visit Tribute Store.