Thomas Gerald Middleton

Thomas Gerald Mittleton
September 7, 1954 - January 19, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Tomas Gerald Middleton died in Wenatchee, WA, due to a long term illness with cancer. Tom was born September 7, 1954, to Bernard and June Middleton in Wenatchee WA. After graduating high school, Tom married Chella Hyatt and entered the U.S. Army, serving in Colorado Springs, CO, until 1976. Tom and Chella raised their family in Arizona and later, moved back to Wenatchee, where Tom worked in the construction trades for many years.
He also loved to help out his family and friends with their projects. Tom spent the next 23 years living with Becky, in Malaga, WA. Tom loved the Seattle Seahawks, along with the Kansas City Chiefs. He was glad to see the Chiefs in the Superbowl.
Tom's passion was fishing for steelhead, salmon, and German brown trout. He was also a great cook and could prepare those fish nicely. Tom is survived by his daughter, Amy Horner (Marty) of Houston, TX; sons: Sam Middleton of Houston, TX, and Paul Middleton of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Connie Paquette (Ron) of Wenatchee, WA; brother, Bernie Middleton of Seattle, WA; sister, Cindy Genoway (David Troxel) of Malaga, WA; brother, Terry Middleton of Chelan, WA; three grandchildren: Skylar, Alexandria, Elijah; and four great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, February 9, 2020, at 3:30 p.m., at the Lighthouse Christian Ministries, 410 S. Columbia St., Wenatchee, WA. All are welcome to attend. Any donations can be made to Tom's charity, the Lighthouse Christian Ministries.