Thomas H. Kohr, 88, went to rest in peace after succumbing to his long battle with cancer. Tom was born in Wichita, KS. Following a brief time in California, his family settled in Kent, WA. Tom married his high school sweet heart, Patricia Otto, shortly after graduation from Meridian High School in 1952. The majority of Tom's career was spent with the Boeing Company as manufacturing engineer. However, with a partner, Tom gave cattle ranching a try for six years in Oakville, WA.
Tom remarried in 1982, to Vicki Fredricks (Shea). They relocated in the Wenatchee Valley, where they eventually retired. Tom loved working his yard and was a Master Gardener. His yard was honored with a Wenatchee Garden Tour in 2003. Tom's biggest attribute was his kindness in helping others. He always wanted to help anyone, anyway he knew how.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki, in 2018. Tom leaves behind a son: Terry Kohr (Marie); daughters: Carolyn Kelly (Mark); Angela Rapier (Chris); grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.
Tom will be surely be missed.
Arrangements assisted by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.
To plant a tree in memory of Thomas Kohr as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.