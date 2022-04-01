Thomas Huntington Boyd
April 29, 1946 – March 26, 2022
Leavenworth, WA
Thomas Huntington Boyd, 75, passed away at home on March 26, 2022, from metastatic cancer of an unknown source. Tom was born on April 29, 1946, to Mary Lou (Bunting) and H. Huntington Boyd in Yakima, WA. Tom's growing up years included skiing at White Pass and spending time at the family cabin at Lake Wenatchee. He graduated salutatorian of his class from Leelanau School, a college prep boarding school in Glen Arbor, MI, where he was a member of the football, baseball, and ski teams. He attended the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor to study Naval Architecture and was a member of Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.
Tom left college his junior year and enlisted in the United States Naval Reserve. He served on the U.S.S. O'Callahan during the Vietnam War, providing fire support off the coast of Vietnam. Upon completion of his active duty, Tom returned to the University of Michigan, later graduating in 1972, with a degree in Business Administration.
Tom met his wife, Mall Kiirats, at the University of Michigan. On October 4, 1969, they were married in Grand Haven, MI. They lived in Long Beach and San Diego, CA, and Ann Arbor, MI, before moving back to the Pacific Northwest. Although their plan was to move to Seattle, WA, Tom learned that Cascade Lumber, a retail lumberyard on
Highway 2 in Leavenworth was for sale. On October 1, 1972, it became a subsidiary of the family business and he began his career in the lumber business. In 1980, a buyer was interested in the property and Cascade Lumber closed.
With the closure of the lumberyard, Tom worked as a wholesale hardware buyer in Seattle, WA, while enrolled in the MBA program at the University of Puget Sound, Seattle campus. In 1983, he passed the CPA exam and worked as Chief Accountant for Chelan County and later, as Controller at Dolco Packaging in Wenatchee, WA. In 1993, he joined Marson and Marson Lumber in Leavenworth, firstly as a Controller and then as General Manager. He worked at Marson's and with the Marson family for 25 years. Tom, his brother Lyman, and their families, are partners in the family business, Boyd/Cascade, which includes the Bavarian Lodge in Leavenworth.
Tom is a past president of the Leavenworth Chamber of Commerce, and a past member of both the Leavenworth City Council and the City and County Planning Commissions. He was a longtime board member of the North Central Workforce Development Council. He served on the Advisory Board of the Washington State Economic Development Commission, on the board and the executive committee of the Western Building Materials Association, and on the board of North Cascades Bank. He is a past member of Wenatchee Rotary, and was a charter member and president of the Rotary Club of Leavenworth.
Tom and Mall raised their family in Leavenworth and the four of them enjoyed traveling together and spending time at the family cabin at Lake Wenatchee. Tom was an integral part of Michael and Katie's love of skiing. For many years, they explored back roads in America and abroad. They took road trips with their adult children to the United
Kingdom, Estonia, Patagonia, and most recently to New Zealand. At some point, Tom and Mall discovered river cruises which led them to travels on European and Southeast Asian rivers, and they sailed in the Greek Islands and the Galapagos. Some of Tom's favorite trips were those with friends on canals and rivers in France and Ireland, where three or four couples rented and operated their own boat. Tom always captained the boat on these trips while the rest of the crew operated the locks and rode bikes on the canal paths, with everyone enjoying the scenery, the culture, the food, and especially, all the camaraderie.
Tom's demeanor was that of a logic-forward problem solver, but one who could certainly enjoy plenty of hearty laughs as well. He always cherished his involvement in the Leavenworth community, was a deeply dedicated mentor to a few, and a trustworthy and reliable friend to many. He was an avid reader, having an ever present paperback tucked in his back pocket. He loved everything nautical, and truly possessed a mind that was rarely at rest. He was loved and will be missed as a husband, father, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Mall Boyd of Leavenworth, WA; son, Michael of Denver, CO; daughter, Katie of Whitefish, MT; and brother, Lyman of Leavenworth, WA. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Per his request, there will be no service. Those wishing may make a donation in his name to the Community Foundation of North Central Washington, 9 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, (CFNCW.org) or Rotary International, c/o Leavenworth Rotary, P.O. Box 532, Leavenworth, WA, 98826. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.