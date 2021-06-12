Thomas L. Oelke
East Wenatchee, WA
Thomas L. Oelke, 84, of East Wenatchee, WA, passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021. Tom was born in Cornell, WI, in 1936. He moved to the Wenatchee Valley, in 1959, after receiving an honorable discharge from his U.S. Army duties at Fort Lewis. Tom married Sharon Watt, in 1961, and enjoyed 38 years of happiness, until she passed away in 1999.
Tom worked in various occupations, before joining the Chelan County PUD in the mid 70’s, until he retired, in 1999. Tom was a long time Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed crocheting. He was active in CASA, Ombudsman, the Lake Chelan Yacht Club, and Faith Lutheran Church, until Parkinson’s limited his mobility. Tom was known for his sense of humor and the glint in his eye.
Tom was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He is survived by his four children: Brian, Darrin and daughter-in-law, Wendy, Ronald and daughter, Wendy; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. Tom was preceded in death by his six brothers and sister.
Our family would like to thank the staff at RiverWest Assisted Living for Dad’s care over the last two years and Hospice for care they provided during his last months.
A Funeral Service will be held at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave, East Wenatchee, WA, on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 10:30 am. Concluding services and interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1301 10th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/ or Faith Lutheran Church, 171 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA. Arrangements are by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.