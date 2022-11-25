It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Lee Finch. He was born January 23, 1950, and passed November 16, 2022, surrounded by friends and family. Tom was one of nine children born to Chester and Wyota Finch. He was born and raised in the greater Wenatchee Valley. He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 30 years, Linda Finch; his children: Danielle Kayler, Sinoma Finch-Folden, Kristin Finch, and Nicholas Finch; and his grandchildren: Ashton Guest, Kamryn Tomlinson, Savannah Tomlinson, Jace Kayler, Teagen Kayler, Kira Folden, Finnley Finch, and Leah Kayler. He will also be missed by his friends in the racing and automotive community.
Tom Finch grew up in the Wenatchee Valley. He joined the military early on in life and made his way back to the valley after he completed his service. His love of driving and automotive performance led him to pursuing his craft of being a lifetime machinist. Soon after, Tom and Linda started Valley Machine. Over the course of 40 years, Valley Machine became a destination to talk engines, racing, and supporting the community that had a stake in these passions.
As relationships grew and his community evolved, Tom eventually found a love for trap shooting. He held fond memories of the local gun club and those that he shot with on those early weekend mornings.
If you met Tom, it would be hard to forget him. He had a special sense of humor, an unfiltered approach to life, and an unmatched strength when it came to protecting his family, his friends, and his country.
A celebration of his life will be held on December 4, 2022, at 2:00 p.m., at JB steamers, 85 9th St. NE, East Wenatchee, WA.
Special thanks to Cindy Mckinnie, for her loving care and companionship. We appreciate you so much! Please leave your most cherished thoughts and memories in our online guestbook at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements are in care of Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.