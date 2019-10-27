Thomas M. Simmonds
August 4, 1980 - October 16, 2019
Leavenworth, WA
Thomas "Tommy" Millon Simmonds, was born Thomas Eclaire Aldrich III, and was raised in Leavenworth, WA. At the age of six, he was adopted by his father, Randy.
Tommy graduated from the Cascade School District with perfect attendance. Growing up, he loved to swim. His friends would say they “owned the river”. He went on from high school exploring life and experiencing all that he could. Tommy loved to learn and had an open mind to all types of living. He was determined to have a positive impact on each and every person he came in contact with.
Through his explorations in life, he moved to Moses Lake, WA, had two beautiful daughters, joined a motorcycle club, experienced the married life, then came back to Wenatchee, WA, to settle down with a family he loved as if they were his own. Tommy wanted to make an impact on the world, which he demonstrated in everything that he did. Through his eccentric conversations, motivational words, and determination, he was someone that everyone looked up to. He was an artist in every way possible. From his drawings, ability to play any instrument, love of photography and music, and amazing imagination and creative writing, he shared magic with all.
Tommy was preceded in death by his mother, Rowna (Lori) Hansen; biological father, Tom Aldrich II; and sisters: Theresa and Francis. He is survived by his father, Randy Simmonds; step-father, John Hansen; brother, Michael Simmonds; sister, Vicki Harless; daughters: Katheryn and Melody Simmonds; and many other close family and friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, with more details to be determined. Please send donations, cards, and any other items for the family to: Vicki Harless, P.O. Box 5177. Wenatchee, WA. 98807.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.