Thomas Michael Ryan
Orondo, WA
Thomas Michael Ryan passed away on November 26, 2020, at his home in Orondo, WA. He was born March 19, 1953, in Wenatchee, WA. He traveled around a bit working construction, but returned to Wenatchee for good, in 1998. This is when he met, and later married, Sally Whittaker Moore. They were married October 27, 2008.
Tom continued working construction/remodeling until landing a job at Chelan County PUD, which he loved. He worked there, until his health forced him to retire. He made many friends and memories there.
Tom had a quick sense of humor, a lot of silliness, and was a loving and caring man. He loved to fish, boat, golf, travel, and just enjoyed life. He had a way about him, that just made you feel good. He loved to make people laugh and feel good about themselves. He loved his family and friends and will be so sorely missed.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife for the joy and laughter he brought into her life. They enjoyed spending time together and were rarely apart. He loved to cook and did most of it, for the two of them. He loved to putter and always had some sort of project going on. He even liked going to the grocery store and most of the clerks knew him by name. He loved spending time at Lake Roosevelt, where their time began 20 years ago in a tent, then a camper, then a 5th wheel, and finally a home-away-from-home.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Ryan; and brother, Timothy Ryan. He is survived by his wife, Sally; daughter, Ashley Ryan; granddaughters: Sadie and Madilyn; daughter, Erin Wylie-Stewart (Lyle); grandsons: Nicholas, Landon, and Kaden; mother, Ann Kinscherf; sister, Shelly Schoessler (Conrad); aunt, Donna Pipkin; nieces and nephews; and cousins.
There will be no service at this time. A Celebration will be planned sometime in the spring of 2021. Please leave your thoughts and prayers for the family at www.chapelofthevalleyncw.com. Arrangements assisted by Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA.