Thomas Michael "Tom" Baldwin
Cashmere, Washington
Tom Baldwin of Cashmere, WA, died on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at the age of 73, after a short battle with cancer. While being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, Tom’s passion included: traditional bowhunting and the history of archery throughout the world. His hunting adventures took him from the Northwest Territories of Canada, to South Africa, and many places in between. He would tell you that it was not the places he hunted or the pursuit of animals that were important, but the friends and family with which he shared those experiences.
Tom leaves behind his wife, Joan of 52 years; daughter, Michelle East (Carl), and grandchildren: Peyton and Tanner; and son, Casey Baldwin (Shelley), and grandchildren: Landon, Colton, and Jamison.
A Memorial Service will be held in May of 2021 at Ingalls Creek Enrichment Center. Memorial gifts may be donated to the Cashmere Museum and Pioneer Village, 600 Cotlets Way, Cashmere, WA, 98815. To view Tom’s full obituary, we invite you to visit his tribute page at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.