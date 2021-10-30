Thomas Roger “Tom” Ellis
April 15, 1943 – October 25, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Thomas Roger Ellis, 78, a lifelong Wenatchee Valley resident, passed away at home on Monday evening, October 25, 2021, following an extended illness. He was surrounded by his wife, Donna; son, Kevin; grandsons: Kyle, Kole, and Kian; and brother-in-law, Paul Hall. Tom was born on April 15, 1943, in Wenatchee, WA, to the late Norman and Lenora “Toots” (Thommas) Ellis. He was raised in Rock Island, WA, attended elementary there, until attending Eastmont Jr. High and Eastmont High School. He graduated with the class of 1961. Tom entered the U.S. Navy with his best friend, Vaughn Hall. He was stationed on a Ship Maintenance Barge in Japan, later, stationed in Seattle, WA, servicing ships. He was honorably discharged in 1966.
While in the Seattle area, he joined I.B.E.W. Local 46 Apprenticeship to become a Journeyman Electrician and studied at Seattle Community College. For a brief time, he lived in the Midwest, then returned to Rock Island, and continued as a Journeyman Electrician for the I.B.E.W. Local 191 of Wenatchee. He also worked in the area dams and for numerous contractors. Tom went to work as an Electrician at ALCOA and retired after nearly 20 years. Tom had received his 54-year pin from the I.B.E.W.
Tom married Donna G. Hall and became Kevin’s dad on October 22, 1976, in East Wenatchee, WA. They made their first home together in Rock Island, until moving in 1983, to their home in East Wenatchee. Their marriage united the Ellis (11 kids) and Hall (10 kids). Both families from the Rock Island area who all had grown up side by side each other and attended school, played sports, and worked in the areas orchards (let’s say they had met, lol).
Tom enjoyed sports (especially baseball) his whole life and played baseball, football, and wrestled for Eastmont High School. He also played American Legion ball and baseball in the U.S. Navy, while stationed in Japan and Southeast Asia and softball for the Rock Island Tavern. He was also a member of the Rock Island Jaycee’s and coached Kevin’s Babe Ruth team. Tom loved camping, boating, and motorhome trips, especially with his three grandsons: Kyle, Kole, and Kian, and loved watching them in any activity or sport they played (baseball, football, wrestling, choir, and musical productions).
Tom is survived by his wife of 45 years, Donna Ellis; his children: Kevin Davis, Elizabeth Ellis Koesterer, Linda Ellis-Theis, and Mary Ellis Burgstrum; his grandchildren: Kyle, Kole, and Kian Davis, Jamie (Chris) Brown, and Connor (Ashley) Davis, Crystal (Glenn) Eanes, Devan (Mike) Nussbaumer, and Niki Koesterer; great-grandchildren: Ayada, Brynlee, and Otto Brown, Everett Glenn, and Adelyn (Kolten) Nussbaumer; and 75-plus nieces and nephews; siblings: Geraldine (Dick) Dahl, Carol Reilly, Judy Ellis, Suzie Ford, and Pete (Angie) Ellis; and sisters in-law: Doris Ellis and Sue Ellis. He was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Lenora “Toots” Ellis; brothers: Jim Ellis, Dick Ellis, Jay Ellis, and Ronnie Ellis; sister, Sharon Moser; and brothers in-law: Langley Reilly and Dale Moser. He was very excited by his name sakes' birth coming in November of 2021, Waylon Thomas Davis.
A Celebration of Life will be held at “The Rock”, Rock Island Tavern, 118 Rock Island Dr., Rock Island, WA, on Monday, November 1, 2021. You can pay your respects and socialize from 3:00-5:00 p.m, with the service starting at 5:00 pm. Bring a coat; it will be in the outdoor dining area! You are invited to view Tom’s Online Tribute at www.HeritageMemorialChapel.com where you can share a memory. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee and Cashmere, WA.