Thomas “Tom” A. Bailiff
1961 – 2023
Ballard, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
With broken hearts, we are saddened to note the loss of our beloved Tom. Thomas “Tom” A. Bailiff passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, at the age of 61. Tom graduated in 1979, from Cashmere High School, traveling as an exchange student to Germany his senior year.
Tom graduated from the University of Washington with a degree in business. Tom worked for several CPA firms which included: Deloitte Touché, and then struck out on his own with Habib and Bailiff in Seattle, WA. He also managed several real estate investment companies at the same time.
Tom was very driven, after retiring from his first career in accounting, he branched out as business owner in Ballard, WA, working together with his partner, Manny, and their beloved pets: Luna and Kahn. The restaurant opened in 2008, just as the world's economy was in crisis. A half block of a 1940's building was remodeled into what is now “Ristorante Piccolino's.” The business was expanded over the years to include a bakery, delivery services, a spectacular outdoor garden and dining area. Ristorante Piccolino's featured custom work from local craftsmen and artisans. It was also featured in numerous newspaper articles and was used as a location for the movie, “East of the Mountains.”
Tom supported the local community generously; his business is now a fixture in Ballard. Many people come with friends, family, and even pets to enjoy a wonderful early morning coffee and pastries in the gardens or a relaxing dinner, drinks, and live music.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Dan Bailiff. He is survived by his mother, Mary Bailiff; partner, Manny Tapiaservin; sister, Sue (Randy); brothers: Mike (Roanne), Dave (Tammy); and sisters: Kerri (Roland) and Ruth (Giovanni); and many friends.
While Tom has passed, he has left a lasting memory in his beloved Ballard neighborhood. Tom was laid to rest in a private family service. You can read more at King 5 News May 17, 2023 at: https://www.king5.com/article/news/local/seattle/death-ballard-restaurant-owner-picolinos/281-a5bcd49a-e835-4722-83cd-8ca888f09611
A Private Service will be held in Chelan, WA, on May 19, 2023.
Contact the in Memoriam department
memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com
(509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121
