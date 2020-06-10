Thomas W. McCormack
Omak, WA
Thomas W. McCormack, 67, of Omak, WA, passed away at his home on June 1, 2020, surrounded by his family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born on December 12, 1952, to Ross and Shirley McCormack in Omak. He grew up in Omak, hunting, fishing, and playing sports, then graduated from Omak High School in 1971. He went on to play baseball, as a pitcher, for Whitworth College and Eastern Washington University. He married his high school sweetheart, Leah (Hurlbert) McCormack, on June 22, 1974. He graduated from EWU with a BA degree in business. Thom spent his working career in business and sales, and then moved his family back home to Omak, to raise their three daughters, Jill, Shae, and Lisa.
Thom loved the Okanogan Valley and spent many hours fishing every lake and walking every trail. He loved the outdoors and the waters of the Valley, and eventually, built a forever home on a favorite swimming and fishing hole, Duck Lake. He and Leah have been able to share their life and love with many friends and family, and share that connection with strangers as well, by opening Sunset Lakes RV Park, in July of 2000. He was a member of the Omak Elks, Okanogan Valley Bass Club, and being an avid fly fisherman, he also belonged to the local Okanogan County Fly Fishing Club.
Thom was knowledgeable about the game of baseball and basketball, and shared that with all ages of youth throughout the Valley. He coached his girls’ softball teams and AAU basketball teams and enjoyed their successes, preparing many of them to pursue collegiate careers. He liked coaching America Legion baseball, and this gave him opportunity to share his love of the game with young men wanting to advance their skills.
Thom will be missed by many and impacted the lives of all those he touched. He was preceded in death by his father, Ross McCormack of Omak, WA. He is survived by his mother, Shirley McCormack of Omak, WA; wife, Leah, of 46 years; daughters: Jill (Jeff) Chrapczynski of Temecula, CA, Shae McCormack of Omak, WA, and Lisa McCormack of Twisp, WA; grandchildren Kaelyn and Emma Chrapczynski, and Leo Koger; siblings: Don McCormack of Palm Harbor, FL, Lori (Mike) Pendergraft of Omak, WA, and David (Estelle) McCormack of Omak, WA.
A Celebration of Life will be held outside at their residence at Duck Lake, on July 18, 2020, at 11:00 a.m.