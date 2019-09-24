Thomas William Hepler
Wenatchee, WA
Thomas William Hepler passed away on August 20, 2019, at the Cashmere Care Center. He was born December 15, 1952, in Wenatchee, WA, to the late Dan and Harriett (Lowe) Hepler. Tom grew up in Wenatchee and graduated from Wenatchee High School. Upon his graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and during that time, he was diagnosed with Klinefelter's syndrome, a chromosome imbalance. After his discharge, he returned to Wenatchee, where he worked a number of different jobs: service station attendant, restaurant, and hotel positions.
As his illness progressed and his inability to process and function in the real world became evident, he chose to have himself hospitalized, to get the proper help he needed. During his whole life, Tom never had an unkind word to say about anyone. He was a very kind, giving and caring person who loved to talk about his family, his past, and his infatuation with helicopters. Those who knew him will miss him. He truly was one of a kind.
He is survived by his three brothers: Charles Dan, Russell A., and James Wesley Hepler all of Wenatchee, WA, and their families.
The family would like to thank the staff of Cashmere Care Center for his meeting his current needs and a very special thanks to everyone at the Christopher House for the many years they were there for him.
If desired, memorials may be made in Tom's name to the Christopher House, 100 S. Cleveland, Wenatchee, WA.
There will be no service, Tom is off flying the helicopter of his dreams.