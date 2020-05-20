Tilman A. Brooks
January 24, 1963 - May 14, 2020
Auburn, WA
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Tilman Allen Brooks left this earth in the comfort of the Auburn Hospital, on May 14, 2020, with his son by his side until his last breath. He was born in Seattle, WA, on January 24, 1963, to Tilman White Brooks and Nellvergne Allen-Young. He often went by his nickname "Tab", with those who were close to him. It was easy for Tab to find common ground and camaraderie with all who crossed his path, as his friendship came with no judgment or conditions. He married the love of his life, Theresa Torres, on September 21, 1985, and they raised three children in Des Moines, WA. Tab thrived as a union machinist at Boeing, in the greater Seattle area, for 15-plus years. Tragically, Theresa passed away on July 7, 1996. He continued to tirelessly sacrifice, to provide for his family and close friends with his love, time, and mechanical skills.
In 2004, Tab was in a serious motorcycle accident in Orondo, WA, but with life-saving surgery, he was able to resume a slower life with a metal plate in his head. He was granted disability due to this life changing incident.
Tab will be unanimously remembered for his ability to find humor in anything, love for family and friends, joy he found in riding his Harley-Davidson, being the life-of-the-party, and rocking out to his favorite music. While his life was cut short in years, it was lived vibrantly and unabashedly full. He lived in Buckley, WA, for the last two years.
Tab is survived by his sister, Vanessa R. Whitcomb-Albin of Buckley, WA; sister, Dana L. Haney of Stanwood, WA; daughter, Jamey L. Brooks; son, Devin W. Brooks, and his children: Veida, Lena, Wesley, and Braxton; and daughter, Teal D. Brooks, and her children: Ivy, and Ava.