Timothy A. Rieb
Brewster, WA
Timothy Allan Rieb, 69, of Brewster, WA, passed away on Veteran's Day, November 11, 2022. Tim was born on January 2, 1953, to Barbara and Arthur Ulrey in Henderson, NE. He spent his early years in Nebraska and on his grandparent's farm in Goodland, KS. His mother later met and married Clarence Rieb. A few years and two sisters later, the family moved to Denver, CO. Tim continued to spend summers working for his grandfather and uncle in northwest Kansas on their respective farms.
After high school, Tim joined the U.S. Navy, where he met his future wife, Madonna “Donnie” Jessup, at Marine Corps Air Station, Yuma, AZ. They were married June 7, 1975. Tim's duty stations included: Jacksonville, FL, Yuma, AZ, Yokosuka, Japan, Denver, CO, China Lake, CA, and Whidbey Island, WA.
While at Whidbey, Tim became a reserve police officer for the town of Coupeville, WA. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he was hired by the Brewster Police Department and attended the Police Academy in Spokane, WA. He enjoyed his job and took pride in being the guy who could talk reasonably to people and calm a situation. He retired from the Brewster P.D. in 2012.
After retirement, Tim was a member of the Brewster City Council, TRANGO and The American Legion. His hobbies included: competitive shooting and riding motorcycles with the American Legion Riders and the Concourse motorcycle group.
Tim was preceded in death by his biological father, Arthur Ulrey; and his parents, Barbara and Clarence Rieb. He is survived by his wife, Donnie Rieb; daughter, Kellie Bodin; and grandchildren: Megan, Andrew, Caleb; daughter, Lisa Casey (Bryan); and grandson, Ethan; daughter, Kristy Rieb (Mark); and granddaughter, Kameryn; sisters: Karlys Rieb, Karyn Rieb, and many cousins, aunts, and uncles.
A Celebration of Life service with Military Honors is planned for Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at the Community Log Church, 209 4th St. S., Brewster, WA, 98812, with Pastor Gordon Wright officiating. Arrangements were made by Barnes Chapel, Brewster, WA.
