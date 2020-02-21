Timothy D. Weston
September 16, 1964 - February 6, 2020
Westport, WA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Timothy Dean Weston, 55, of Westport, and a longtime Wenatchee, WA, area resident, passed away suddenly on February 6, 2020, as a result of heart disease. Tim was born September 16, 1964, in Moses Lake, WA, to Roland and Carol Weston. The family moved to Wenatchee in 1967, where they would make their home. Tim worked in the construction trade and specialized as a heavy equipment operator.
Tim loved all aspects of the outdoors, fishing, hunting, crabbing, clam digging, hiking, viewing wildlife, collecting flowers, rocks, and wood. Fishing was a particular enjoyment for Tim; he was at home in every type of water. He was a skilled fly-fisherman and became an expert at creating and tying flies.
Tim developed a unique appreciation for the wonders and beauty of nature and enjoyed sharing his knowledge and joy, much of which he expressed in beautiful works of art. Through his drawings, paintings, and carvings, Tim displayed his artistic skills, perspectives, and passions.
Tim is survived by his mother, Carol; brother, Richard; children: Amber and Zachary; niece, Jennifer; nephew, Robert; granddaughter, Pheanix; many cousins; and treasured friends.
A Celebration of Tim's Life will be held at a later date.