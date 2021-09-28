Timothy Harold Vanatta, age 58, of Omak, WA, beloved son, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather passed away suddenly on September 16, 2021. Timothy was born July 11, 1963, in Roosevelt, CA, to parents, Jerry and Frances Vanatta. The family moved a few times before settling in Tonasket, WA, where Tim grew up and raised two sons and three daughters.
Tim began working in the family orchard for years, before following in his father’s footsteps of becoming a mechanic. He then later in life, found his passion in truck driving and was a truck driver for 38 years. His truck driving led him to meet his love, Doreen Fry. They were married October 18, 2005. Tim was a man of all trades, could fix any and every thing; he could always be found in his shop working on his next project. He always enjoyed racing and demolition derbies. There was never a dull moment! Tim had a heart of gold and never met a stranger; he was a friend to all and would help anyone in need. His door was always open to family and friends alike. Tim loved to BBQ and everyone was always invited. He truly loved being surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and friends. He will be missed by all.
Tim was preceded in death by his loving mother, Frances Vanatta. He is survived by his father, Jerry Vanatta; wife of 18 years, Doreen; his five children: Bradley, Chad, Kellilynn, Brandi, and Brittany; brother and sisters: Jerry Dale, Nina and Mandy; 17 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and many nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at 12:00 noon, at the Bergh Chapel, 801 Main St., Oroville, WA, with Pastor Cody Humborg officiating. Interment to follow at the Loomis Cemetery. Arrangements assisted by Bergh Funeral Service, Oroville, WA.
