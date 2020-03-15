Timothy K. Cedergreen
Charbonneau, OR
(formerly of East Wenatchee, WA)
Timothy K. Cedergreen, 67, passed away on December 5, 2018, in Portland, OR. Tim was a resident of Charbonneau, OR, and formerly of Bellingham and East Wenatchee, WA. Tim grew up in East Wenatchee, where he was raised with his brothers and sister on the family apple orchard. He graduated from Eastmont High School, followed by WSU. Tim was a partner in Wycoff Insurance Agency in Mt. Vernon, WA.
Tim had a hearty laugh, was a snappy dresser, a wonderful husband and father. He was one heck of a nice guy. He loved to play golf, hunt pheasants, and bowl. He always enjoyed time at the family cabin at Lake Chelan, WA, where he loved to water ski.
He will be missed by his loving wife, Susan A. Cedergreen; his son, Kevin and daughter in law, Brianne Pratt Cedergreen; grandchildren: Aria (8) and Makayla (4). He is survived by brothers, a sister, and their spouses. They are Steven and Elizabeth Cedergreen, Kevin and Julie Cedergreen, both of Seattle, WA, Christopher and Diane Cedergreen of St. Louis, MO, and Susan Cedergreen Elsom and Donald of Bend, OR. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marion Cedergreen; and brother, Stewart, all of Wenatchee, WA
A Memorial Service for Tim will be held March 21, 2020, 9:00 a.m., at Palapala Ho’omau Church in Hana, HA.