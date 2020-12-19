Timothy R. "Tim" Heyen
Chelan Falls, WA
Tim Heyen passed away shortly after midnight, on November 27, 2020, after spending the Thanksgiving holiday surrounded by his family. Tim was born in Rutland, IA, on November 13, 1939, to his parents, Lois Jergens and Remmer Heyen. The family later moved to California, and in 1943, Remmer hitchhiked with Tim on his shoulders, to Chelan, WA, to be with family and work in the fruit industry.
When Tim was in first grade, he moved to Chelan Falls, WA, living a carefree and happy childhood while attending a one room schoolhouse. Many of his childhood friends became lifelong friends, as they transitioned through Chelan Junior High and High School together. Tim excelled in sports while in school and was a standout quarterback for the Goats, until he graduated, in 1958. The Goats finished the season undefeated his senior year and Chelan won the Bronze Shoe Trophy each of his three years as starting quarterback.
Tim had a very strong work ethic, and there didn't seem to be anything he couldn't fix. He began as a roofer after high school, before becoming a truck driver, delivering freight for Chelan Transfer Trucking. Tim eventually bought Chelan Transfer and successfully ran the business for 13 years. Around 1981, Tim went to work for Green Petroleum, driving their fuel tanker until September of 2018, when he was forced to retire after being diagnosed with cancer. When Tim wasn't working, he loved to hunt, fish, and grow a huge vegetable garden. He loved providing for his family and always kept the family freezers well stocked. Hunting was something Tim learned at a very young age and deer season was a passion he and his wife, Teresa, shared together every year.
Above all, Tim loved his family. Tim enjoyed the big family Christmas gatherings and the countless get togethers for grandkids birthday parties, at the local pizza parlor. There was nothing he wouldn't do for his family, and in return, they loved and respected him with all their hearts and held him on the highest pedestal. Tim's strength and classic one liners will be remembered by his entire family forever.
Long after Tim and Teresa finished raising their three children to adulthood, they were blessed with a new child. Bobbi, their great-niece entered their lives, when she was just six months old. They have been raising her as their own the past eight years. Bobbi and Tim have been very close and have had a very special father/daughter bond. They have spent countless hours playing outside together, with Tim hanging on for dear life, as Bobbi drove him around the property on their four-wheeler.
Tim is survived by his wife and best friend, Teresa Heyen, at their Chelan Falls home. He is also survived by his daughter, Traci Heyen (Ben); sons: Levi Heyen (Andrea) of Cashmere, WA, and Tim J. Heyen (Britta) of Chelan, WA; and daughter, Bobbi Heyen of Chelan Falls, WA; granddaughters: Timmi Raye Stepanov (Tihon), Tommi Lou and Laci Cordell, Payten Heyen, Lexie Heyen, and Emmy Taylor; grandsons: Levi Buyas, Dru Heyen, Ryder Lynn, and Josh Wolff; and two great-grandchildren. Tim was preceded in death by his parents; and grandson, Lukas Wolff of Chelan Falls, WA.