Timothy W. Hicks
November 27, 1948 - December 12, 2022
Las Vegas, NV
(formerly of Mansfield, WA)
Timothy W. “Tim” aka “Timmy Bill” Hicks peacefully passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at his home in Las Vegas, NV, after a battle with a long-term illness. He was surrounded by close friends and his Las Vegas family. Tim was the oldest of five children born to Francis and Helen Hicks, and grew up on the family farm in Mansfield, WA.
Tim played sports and was very active in the music programs at Mansfield High School, graduating in 1967. Tim attended college, then chose a career in agriculture, first in the fertilizer industry and then working full-time on the Hicks farm.
Tim was known for his singing voice throughout his life. His rendition of “The Lords Prayer” and the Christmas carol, “Oh Holy Night” was especially loved by family and friends. He sang for most weddings, funerals and other events in the area. Tim loved Christmas and was Santa Claus in Mansfield for many years. He was an active member of the Mansfield community, volunteering for the local school board and the Mansfield Fire Department #5 as an EMT1. He was a board member of Three Rivers Hospital.
Tim moved to Las Vegas, where he established a home and many friends. He loved the Las Vegas life with the casinos, especially those with karaoke where he could participate.
Tim was preceded in death by his parents, Francis and Helen Hicks. He leaves behind sisters: Pamela (David) Bartley, Dana (Darin) Munden, Rylla (Brian) Riverman; and brother, Brian (Shannon) Hicks. He is survived by numerous nephews and nieces. His close cousins included: the Nordby family, the Rose family, and the Angus family. He will be truly missed by his Las Vegas family, including longtime caregiver, Mike Elliot.
The family expresses gratitude for the care Tim received at the University of Nevada Medical Center and Physicians Choice Hospice. Memorials may be sent to the Mansfield Fire Department #5, 138 Main St., Mansfield, WA, 98830.
A Celebration of Life is planned in Mansfield at a later date. Please leave any thoughts and memories for the family at www.prechtrose.com. Services are entrusted to Precht Rose Chapel of Chelan, WA.
