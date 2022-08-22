Tina Louise Sikes (Holsonbake) departed peacefully from her loving family on August 14, 2022, in East Wenatchee, WA. Her love of gardening and cooking; her warm hospitality and homespun meals; her many talents of artistry and crafting, have naturally weaved themselves into our homes and hearts to be carried out in the generations to come. Her stories were filled with life lessons and reminders of the importance of family. She leaves behind a rich heritage of love to all the lives she touched this side of heaven, especially those who have been blessed to call her "mom', and "Gramma Tina".
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Bo Sikes. She is survived by her father, Fred Holsonbake; her children: Nino Thomas Sikes and Rhonda Marie Johnson; two step-daughters: Karen Cortez and Kelly McElroy; numerous grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
"God, you are my shepherd, I lack nothing. You make me to lie down in green pastures, you lead me by still waters, you restore my soul. You lead me in a path of righteousness for your name sake. Even tho I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me."- Psalms 23. Although we grieve deeply now, "We grieve with HOPE"- 1 Thessalonians 4:13.
To honor the presence of family, a Private Ceremony will be held at a later date.
To plant a tree in memory of Tina Sikes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.