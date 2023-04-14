To My Wife, Cookie 6 hrs ago 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sections Tributes Death Notices In Memoriam Funeral Service Directories Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save To My Wife, CookieThank you for your patience and common sense.Thank you for guiding our family in the right direction.Thank you for your smile and warm personality.Thank you for putting everybody first and yourself second, because that's the way you saw it. Thank you for 56 years of caring for our kids and grandkids.Thank you for being kind to everybody you ever met.Thank you for taking care of meLove, Your Husband, Roy To plant a tree in memory of Cookie To My Wife as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Copy article link Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Need Assistance?Contact the in Memoriam department memoriams@wenatcheeworld.com (509) 661-6382 • (509) 664-7121 Submit an Obituary