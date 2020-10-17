Tom O. Lassiter
Mansfield, WA
Tom Lassiter, 89, a longtime resident of Mansfield, WA, passed away peacefully in his home, on October 14, 2020. He was born in Los Angeles, CA, in 1931, and moved to the Mansfield area, in 1935. He was a wheat farmer for many years, and a mill right, but most recently, a diesel mechanic.
He enjoyed the outdoors, animals, family, and his grandchildren. He also enjoyed studies of science and politics. He was famous for his apple pies, jams, and canning of fruit.
He is survived by his daughter, Paula Lassiter (Betty Hedman); and son, Tom Williams; grandchildren: Holly Hamilton, Christy Jones, and many others; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers and sisters; a daughter; and his wife, Anne Lassiter.
A special thank you to Holly and Christy for his end of life care and to all the medical staff at Central Washington Hospital.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mansfield United Protestant Church, 130 2nd Ave., Mansfield, WA, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his memorial fund at Chapel of the Valley, 378 Eastmont Ave., East Wenatchee, WA 98802 or St. Jude's Hospital at https://www.
stjude.org/ Chapel of the Valley, East Wenatchee, WA, are assisting the family with arrangements.