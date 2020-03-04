Tom Witte
Ephrata, WA
Tom Witte, 75, of Ephrata, WA, passed away peacefully, with his wife of 31 years by his side, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Columbia Basin Hospital in Ephrata. Tom was born May 16, 1944, in Shelby, MT, the second of 12 children born to Victor and Agnes (Koller) Witte. The family moved to North Dakota for a time, and then, to Ephrata, when Tom was 14. They farmed near Winchester, WA, for many years. Upon graduating from Ephrata High School, Tom moved to the Oakland, CA, area and operated his own motorcycle repair shop. He returned to the farm to assist his parents and become a self-employed farmer, raising alfalfa. In 1989, he added dairy farming until 2002. Tom suffered a traumatic brain injury in 2006. He was cared for by his wife in the home, until 2015. Tom was moved to Columbia Basin Hospital for therapy and care, until his death.
The family would like to say thank you to Dr. Brzezny and the entire staff of Columbia Basin Hospital for the excellent care Tom received at his “2nd Home”. All of you made a hard time seem much easier.
Tom is survived by his wife, Terri of Ephrata, WA; two sons, of whom he was very proud: Bryan of Diamond Lake, WA, and Sean of Ephrata, WA; his brothers: Warren (Ara) of Wenatchee, WA, Robert of Soap Lake, WA, Rock (Cindy), and Mike (Rita) of Ephrata, WA; sisters: Patricia (Dennis) Murray of Soldotna, AK, and Carmen of Bellingham, WA. Tom was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: Dan and Carver; sisters: Nancy, Alice, and Cora.
Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, 323 D St. SW, Ephrata, WA. Memorials may be sent to the Columbia Basin Hospital Foundation, 200 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata, WA, 98823 or St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, 520 Nat Washington Way, Ephrata, WA, 98823. Please express your thoughts and memories for the family at www.nicolesfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the care of Nicoles Funeral Home of Ephrata, WA.