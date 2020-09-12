Tommy Dean Grebb
August 26, 1951 - September 1, 2020
East Wenatchee, WA
(formerly of Quincy, WA)
Somewhere in Heaven, Tom Grebb is walking through knee-high bean fields with a big smile on his face. He is strong, free of Parkinson's, and never again will he depend on a wheelchair. The sun will forever shine upon his face. He is with loved ones who have gone before him…eternally happy as he waits for those left behind.
Tom was 69 years old, when he peacefully passed away on September 1, 2020, at his home in East Wenatchee, WA, with his adoring family by his side. Born in Greeley, CO, August 26, 1951, he loved life and was known for his warm, optimistic personality, and big smile. His great sense of humor helped him and those around him, to cope and find joy, on the hardest of days.
The extended Grebb family moved from Colorado to Quincy, WA, when Tom was five. The Quincy Valley cultivated Tom's love for agriculture and blessed his life with many wonderful friendships. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1969. Serving his community as a volunteer fireman, a city councilman, and being active in Jaycees and Rotary International was a large part of his generous personality.
Tom married Camille Yamamoto, in 1977, at Ohme Gardens in Wenatchee, WA. Their pride and joy, Chase Thomas, was born in 1985. Tom started a concrete irrigation ditch lining business in the early 70's. He and his crew put in hundreds of miles of ditch, throughout the Columbia Basin. In 1983, with the partnership of his parents and brother, they opened Central Bean Co, to mill, sell seed, and market dry beans across the U.S. and internationally. Tom made great friendships over the years, both at home and in his travels.
After 39 happy years in Quincy, Tom and Camille found it necessary to be closer to medical resources in Wenatchee. Since 2005, Tom had open heart surgery, deep brain stimulators implanted, followed by several other serious surgeries and medical procedures. All the while, he was a fighter to the end against Parkinson's.
Tom is survived by his devoted and loving wife of 43 years, Camille; son, Chase (Joanna); mother, Violet; brother, Jerry (Linda); sister Joanie Schwint (Jeff); in-laws: Tom and Pearl Yamamoto, Calvin and Claudia Yamamoto, and Cathy Sutor-Giles; nieces and nephews: Julie Figgins (Rusty), Josh Schwint (Makena), Jaclyn Schwint, Cade Yamamoto (Ana), Cai Yamamoto (Kea), Adam Mitchell (Candace), and Stephanie Giles.
Our deepest gratitude to Tom's many Doctors, Medical Assistants, Nurses, Caregivers, and Aids. May God bless each one of you who had a part of giving Tom the best life possible and for your love and kindness.
Tom’s private Memorial will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, in Wenatchee, WA. A more detailed obituary can be read at www.heritagememorialchapel.com on Tom’s Tribute Page. Details will be posted by the family on social media. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.