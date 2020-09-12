Tommy Lynn Ward
Auburn, WA
(formerly of Cashmere, WA)
Tommy Lynn Ward, age 45, a longtime resident of Cashmere, WA, passed away on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at Valley Medical Center, in Renton, WA. He was born on October 4, 1974, in Wenatchee, WA, to Lynn and Michelle Ward. He was raised in Cashmere and went to school in Wenatchee, WA, and Cashmere. Tommy, better known by his nickname Tomcat, was born with Beckwith-Wiedmann Syndrome.
Tommy was always smiling. His favorite thing to do was to travel in the motorhome, to attend Western Swing events, and play music with his dad on stage. He enjoyed playing games such as Bingo, watching game shows, old TV shows, and doing latch hooks. Tommy loved to collect all types of hats.
He is survived by his brother, Kevin Ward of Auburn, WA; sister, Heather Magnusson (Todd) of Bellingham, WA; five nephews: Taylor, Paul, and Peter Ward, Drew and Collin Magnusson; one niece, Bryn Magnusson; and one great-nephew, Maverick Ward; many uncles and aunts: Danny (Velma) Ward, Jack (Brenda) Ward, Randy (Cathy) Ward, David (Peggy) Ward, Janice (Ric) Rodriguez, Jeff (Carole) Parsons, Brent Parsons, Mike Parsons, Patty Parsons, Joan Pizzano, Sheila Chimento, Marcio Pereira, and Scott Graesser. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lynn and Michelle Ward.
Family requests in lieu of flowers, to please make donations to Children’s Hospital in honor of Tommy Ward.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.