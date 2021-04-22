Tonya L. Olsen
Wenatchee, WA
Tonya went home to be with her Lord and Savior, on Saturday morning, April 17, 2021. She was born November 26, 1961, to John and Carolyn Murphy. She attended grade school and high school in Wenatchee, after coming to Wenatchee when she was four years old. Brian and her were a loving brother and sister and loved to tease one another. They spent a lot of time together. We all had fun learning dominoes the last four months; it was great for all of us.
She collected recipes over the years and you never knew what you were going to get in the crockpot, but it was always good. We all enjoyed those times. She kept in touch with everyone, that's who she was, always reaching out to someone. She’d also done bead work and made everyone’s names, including Pastor Jerry of her church.
Tonya and Tony were married 23 years this coming May. They were always together and always looked to the future. She loved people and loved to tease with them. She loved her TOPS group and being their secretary.
Tonya is survived by her husband, Tony; mother, Carolyn; brother, Rob and wife, Tammy; brother, Brian; step-sister, Barb Marsh of Seattle, WA; niece, Lori and her two boys; two nephews: Josh and Jared, and their families. She was a great aunt to Natalie, Emma, Hannah, and also Kellan. She is also survived by Tony’s family: mother-in-law, Janet Bode; aunts and uncles: Ernie and Marsha Parker, Mike and Michelle Parker, Christy and Jim Hull; and nephews: Nathan and Brandon Hull, Andrew, Brady, Cameron, and Matthew Parker.
Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St, Wenatchee, WA, on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.