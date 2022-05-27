Tracy Wilson Murray
November 17, 1940 - May 15, 2022
Corrales, NM
(formerly of Tonasket, WA)
Tracy Wilson Murray of Corrales, NM, passed away peacefully in Albuquerque, NM, on May 15, 2022. Tracy was born November 17, 1940, in Tonasket, WA, to Robert and Ruth (Olson) Murray. After graduating from Okanogan High School, Tracy attended Washington State University and received his Bachelor's degree in Mathematics in 1962. He went on to earn his Master's degree in 1965, and a PhD in Economics in 1969, both at Michigan State University. He worked as an assistant professor of economics at the University of New Mexico from 1966 to 1968. During that time, he met the love of his life, Katherine Ann Paton, and married her on November 25, 1966.
Tracy's career took him to the Georgia Institute of Technology as an assistant professor from 1969 to 1974, New York University from 1974-1978 as an Associate Professor, and the University of Arkansas as the Conoco Phillips Petroleum Company Distinguished Professor at the Walton College of Business from 1978, until his retirement in 2010. Tracy also served as an Economist at the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, from 1971 to 1973, and in 1992, he worked for the United States International Trade Commission in Washington, DC. from 1987 to 1989, and was a professor at the Toulouse Business School in Toulouse, France, from 2001 to 2010.
Tracy acted as an Economic Consultant for the United Nations, Organization of American States, World Bank, Organization of European Cooperation and Development, and the governments of the United States, Columbia, Argentina, Morocco, and Uruguay. Along with many scholarly articles, Tracy authored the textbook: Trade Preferences for Developing Countries (Problems of Economic Integration).
Tracy's work allowed him to travel extensively, often with his family, and allowed him to make friends and colleagues around the world. He came to truly appreciate wine and was inducted into the Chevaliers du Tastevin at Chateau du Clos de Vougeot in 1999. After his retirement, he and Kathi moved to Corrales, NM, and thoroughly enjoyed becoming a part of that community. Tracy was often seen driving his classic Citroen Deux Cheveux in the Corrales Fourth of July parade. Retirement also brought Tracy to an interest in woodworking and he joined the Albuquerque Woodworkers Association, an educational nonprofit, organized to teach and promote the craft of woodworking. He was a past president of the AWA, a SketchUp instructor, and very involved in many of the numerous AWA projects related to making thousands of wooden toys for underprivileged children and children in crisis.
Tracy is survived by his loving wife, Kathi; their daughter, Lisa (Murray) Lester, and her husband, Kent Lester; their son, Scott Murray; grandchildren: Alec and Lila Murray; son-in-law, Joe Stead; his siblings: Sara (Murray) Gusseck and Mike Murray, along with Mike's wife, Laurel. Tracy was preceded in death by his parents; and the mother of his grandchildren, Laurie (Roach) Murray. Tracy counted himself lucky to be a member of both his and his wife's extended families. There are many cousins, nieces, and nephews that he loved who will miss him greatly.
A Private Burial will take place at Sunset Memorial Park, Albuquerque, NM, and a Celebration of Life will be held later this summer. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Albuquerque Woodworkers Association, AWA, P.O. Box 36133, Albuquerque, NM, 87176-6133, https://www.abqawa.org/