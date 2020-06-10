Travis J. Lain
October 22, 1931 - June 1, 2020
Omak, WA
Travis “Jr.” Lain, born in New Edenburg, AR, on October 22, 1931, passed away on June 1, 2020, in Omak, WA. Travis moved to Okanogan County with his family when he was 15. He worked in orchards and at Grand Coulee Dam, before he went to work at Biles Colman, where he retired in 1993.
Travis married Mary Thompson in 1981, and together, they loved to fish, boat, hunt, and camp. They attended Bluegrass festivals around the country. After retirement from the mill, Travis loved to work with wood, and they traveled to craft fairs around Washington state.
Travis is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary; children: Sam (Sue) of Chelan, WA, Pat (Gary) of Spokane, WA, Sharon of Okanogan, WA, Dewey of Dewey, AZ, Steve (Laura) of Spokane, WA, Marilyn of Omak, WA, Joel (Jonah) of the Philippines; along with numerous grand and great-grandchildren.
Per his wishes, there will be no service.