Treva Zoe Wilson
April 3, 1923 – January 10, 2020
Wenatchee, WA
Treva Zoe Wilson was born in Melbourne, AR, to William and Bertha Grills. She peacefully passed into Heaven, in the presence of her cherished and loving family, on January 10, 2020. Treva and her four siblings grew up in a hard-working farming environment. She loved going to school as a child, especially math and history classes. She loved to play baseball and basketball and if asked, would tell you she was “pretty good.”
Treva married her childhood sweetheart, Sammie Wilson, and together, they raised four sons. Around 1948, Treva, Sammie, and their young family moved to Washington state as a part of the migration of many such families, looking for work in the orchards. They moved up and down the Columbia River Valley from Okanogan, WA, to Orondo, WA, eventually settling in Wenatchee.
Treva worked full-time while raising her family. She worked at Parkside Nursing Home, Kress’s 5 & 10 Cent Store, packing fruit in summers, and then, entered a 22 year career with the Wenatchee School District. 20 of those years as the Wenatchee High School Cafeteria Manager, retiring in 1986. Wednesday mornings at the high school became known as "Cinnamon Roll Day." She cooked pans of large, delicious cinnamon rolls and it was first come-first served for eager staff and students. Treva excelled at dessert making including pies, cakes, cookies, candy, and the famous cinnamon rolls. She cooked thousands of traditional home cooked meals for her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and their families over a period of 75 years.
Treva was a faithful member of Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church for over 50 years. She served as a Sunday School teacher, lovingly cared for the little children in the nursery, and of course, served on the kitchen committee. Treva had a strong faith in God, which formed her life of compassion, giving, generosity, and caring. Treva’s greatest gift was her unconditional love of all her family, relatives, friends, neighbors, and co-workers. Everyone was drawn to her. She was always soft-spoken, never complaining, and always positive towards life.
Treva was 96 years old and thus lived in the “20's” of two centuries. She was a tireless, amazing woman, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. A beautiful and amazing soul has passed on.
Treva was preceded in death by her husband, Sammie; son Pat; granddaughter, Kristi Marie Wilson; two sisters: Freda Cooper, Fleeta Yasukawa; two brothers: Arlis Grills, Joe Grills. She is survived by three sons: Bob (Doravin) Wilson, Lanny (Mary) Wilson, Mic (Pam) Wilson; grandchildren: Dwayne (Elena) Wilson, Jana Wilson, Peter (Pamela) Wilson, Kristine Wilson, Michael (Aimee) Wilson, David Wilson, Angela Wilson; great-grandchildren: Alyssa Wilson, Kelsey Wilson, Jaylan Wilson, Madison Wilson, Matthew Wilson, Ashley Heuchert, Alexis Heuchert, Jaxton Wilson, Owen Wilson.
There will be a private family Graveside Service at Wenatchee City Cemetery on Saturday morning January 18, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, January 18, 2020, at 1:00 p.m., at Wenatchee Valley Baptist Church, 650 Crawford Ave., Wenatchee, WA. You are invited to view her on-line tribute at www.heritagememorialchapel.com to share a memory or condolence. Arrangements are in the care of Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.