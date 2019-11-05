Troy L. South
Reno, NV
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Troy L South passed away recently in Reno, NV. Troy moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1967, with his parents, Delbert and Beverly, and his brother, Dan. A graduate of WHS and WVC, he joined the Navy and served as a cook on the submarine U.S.S. Puffer. After leaving the Navy, he spent the remainder of his life working as either a cook or mechanic. He was married twice and left no children. He was 64.
Troy was predeceased by Delbert South, his father; Beverly South, his mother; Bobbi South, his wife. He is survived by Daniel South, his brother; Jerry Bratz, his uncle; cousins: Sue Whithehall & Steven Kanstrup; and nephew, Julian Ballatore-South.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Please contact his brother Daniel South southt776@gmail.com