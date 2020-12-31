Tyler W. Messer
July 23, 1984 - November 14, 2020
Lawrenceville, GA
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Tyler 'Ty' Wade Messer passed away suddenly from a heart attack on November 14, 2020, at his home in Lawrenceville, GA. Tyler was born on July 23, 1984, in Wenatchee, WA, to Keith and Jackie Messer. As a young boy, he loved family annual vacation treks, camping with friends, or adventures at the ocean. Ty loved to fish. He would spend hours sitting on a dock, fishing. Through his youth, he attended the Wenatchee Free Methodist Church and gave his heart to Jesus at a young age. Tyler attended Eastmont schools, where he discovered a gift for music. In high school, Tyler rose early each morning without fail to attend Stage Band practices led by Mr. Dietz. He was the drummer. Tyler graduated from Eastmont High School and attended Central Washington University. Tyler was married to Kailee Neumann for a short time.
Tyler enjoyed working with and around people and found a career selling electronic instrumentation. His last employer was In-Situ, where he found success as the company's Southeast Regional Sales Manager. His clients included both private and government owned power plants, where he struck up and cultivated many friendships. His sense of humor and notorious one liner jokes were enjoyed (or dreaded) by many.
Tyler continued to enjoy playing his drums and always found a band wherever he happened to live. His many interests included target shooting, hiking and exploring, riding his Indian motorcycle, and fishing excursions with his dad and sisters. One of his other passions was animals. He adopted numerous rescue dogs and volunteered time at animal shelters.
Tyler will be greatly missed by his parents, Keith and Jackie Messer of Wenatchee, WA; sister, Kasey (Joseph) Daley, and their children, Olivia and Cameron, of Maple Valley, WA; sister, Dana Messer of El Mirage, AZ; grandparents: Al and Georgia Burgener, and Howard and Shirley Messer, all of Wenatchee, WA; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The family plans a Celebration of Life service in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Wenatchee Valley Humane Society, 1474 S. Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.