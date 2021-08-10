Ursella Ball
Wenatchee, WA
Ursella Ball was born on May 8, 1929, in Merced, CA, to Henry and Laura Pierce, and passed to her rest on July 29, 2021. With her passing, we lost our loving mom, Grammie, teacher, and encourager to all.
She lived her early life in the Yakima Valley, WA, where she met at an early age, the love of her life, Vernon Ball. At the age of 17, they were married. They had three children by the age of 23 and worked hard raising those rambunctious kids.
When the youngest was five, Mom and Dad decided that she needed to finish her schooling, if they were going to be able to provide education for their children. She enrolled first in Yakima Valley College and then, they moved to College Place, WA, for her to complete her education degree at Walla Walla College (now University). In about 1962, she graduated, after teaching with a teachers certificate during winters and going to school summers. That took real determination and organization on both of our parents parts, something we kids didn't appreciate, until we had grown.
Mom and Dad moved from there to Basin City, WA, where mom taught fourth grade at the Basin City Elementary School. From there, they moved to Mallott, WA, and she taught a year at Okanogan Elementary.
In 1969, they moved to a floating logging camp out of Ketchikan, AK, where she taught the logger's children in a one room school, while dad worked logging. She got her commercial fishing license and caught huge halibut to sell to the cannery, around the corner from their bay. A few years later, they returned to Prosser, WA, where they purchased an orchard. She taught at Grandview Elementary in a special needs classroom. Mom loved her students, and that love was reciprocated. Often, she received cards and letters from former students, thanking her for being a loving encourager. Several went on to become teachers because of her example. We all have come to believe that true teachers are born not taught. "One teacher can certainly change the trajectory of a child's life", was a statement she often made.
Mom was an avid antique collector and loved to find those special Paul De Longpre prints of roses.
They retired from the farm and moved to Wenatchee, WA, in 1989. Mom was instrumental in the founding of the Early Childhood Education Program at Cascade Christian Academy.
They loved to garden and always had a large vegetable and Dahlia garden. Always sharing the bounty with both family and friends.
In the early 2000's, she developed Hodgkins Lymphoma. True to form, she fought it hard and was a survivor. Five years ago, they moved to an apartment at Colonial Vista. She worked in the little gift shop and dad managed the garden.
Mom and Dad were married 76 years in September of 2020. On December 9th of that year, mom suffered a stroke. Covid made it difficult to get her care back at the Colonial campus, so an assisted living facility was found, where we could get her round the clock nursing care, until something at Colonial opened. While there, she contracted Covid. Dad caught it from her, while he was encouraging and comforting her. He said" You know I'm going to get Covid because I was holding her and kissed her several times to comfort her the night before she was diagnosed". Dad died of Covid on January 27, 2021, and the six months they were apart until Mom died, were the longest they had not been together in their married life. Mom mourned his passing. We are certain she is where she wants to be, together with Dad.
She is survived by her children, Joanie Le Fore, Lenn Ball, and wife, Denise, Marc Ball, and wife, Kathy; seven grandchildren: Jeff, Chad, Alexia, Kisa, Jackson, Ani, and Katrina; eight great grandchildren: and one great-great-grandchild.
There are a few things we all can hear her say if we listen quietly, if you had had your feelings hurt, you got the silly song, "Nobody likes me, everybody hates me, guess I'll go eat worms...". If you were sad," What if you face froze like that"?
But most importantly, “If you can't say something nice, don't say anything at all". That about says it all! Rest in peace, Mom. We miss you and will see you later.