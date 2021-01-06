Vakente Hernandez

Valente Hernandez Perez
Wenatchee, WA
Valente Hernandez Perez of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at the age of 77. After two weeks of fighting complications caused by the COVID-19 virus, Valente passed peacefully from a sedated state to be with our Lord. His children had been communicating virtually with him, up to his passing.
Valente was born in a village called El Palo Verde, near the town of Coalcoman, state of Michoacan, Mexico, on December 26, 1942. His parents, Pedro Hernandez Lopez and Avelina Perez Gutierrez raised Valente with seven other siblings. Being the oldest son, he had to assume significant responsibilities on his family’s ranch and as a young man, began immigrating to California as a seasonal laborer in the late 60's and 70's. Ultimately, he brought his young family to the state of Washington, in 1979, and settled down, allowing his children to get a good education and prosper.
Valente didn’t have the opportunity for much formal education; this motivated him to become a strong advocate for education. He excelled at a multitude of trades, leaving a legacy of ingenuity, hard work, dedication to family, and affecting the formative years of many youth, beyond raising five successful children of his own, with his ex-wife, Eva Hernandez. His children are forever grateful for his hard work, tenacity, and sometimes, stubbornness. They will remember him as someone with outsized strength, who persevered through the toughest of times to make a better life possible for his family and extended family.
Valente was preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Melissa Hernandez; his parents; and two of his siblings, who died at a young age. He is survived by his wife, Imelda Gonzalez; his ex-wife, Eva Hernandez; and their five children: Rosa Rivera (and husband, Manuel), Marcela Espinoza, Maria Criselia Grupp (John), Jesus Hernandez (Christal), and Blanca Hernandez (Karla); 14 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; at the time of his departure. Surviving siblings include: Hermelinda Hernandez, Guadalupe Hernandez, Magdalena Cisneros, Laureano Hernandez, and Lucinda Barajas.
Because of pandemic restrictions, there were no traditional funeral activities. A select number of family and friends participated in funeral proceedings and a church service was streamed live, so that many extended family and friends from Washington, Oregon, California, Kansas, and others in Mexico, can participate virtually in his farewell. A virtual Church Service was held Friday, December 11, 2020, at the Holy Apostles Catholic Church in East Wenatchee, WA. The burial took place at the Wenatchee City Cemetery.
People wishing to honor Valente's lifelong commitment to family and shaping the formative years of youth in our community, can make donations to the Melissa Hernandez Inspiration Fund at the Community Foundation of North Central Washington at https://cfncw.org/ or https://cfncw.org/melissahernandezinspirationfund/