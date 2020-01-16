Valeri Marcine Moses
November 21, 1948 – January 12, 2020
Rexburg, ID
(formerly of Wenatchee, WA)
Valeri Marcine Moses, 71, passed away on January 12, 2020, in Rexburg, ID. Valeri was born in Idaho Falls, ID, to James M. and Donna M. (Collins) Adamson on November 21, 1948.
Valeri dedicated her life to her family, both living and dead, spending more than 40 years deep in family history. She leaves behind 25 extra length filing cabinets with her life’s genealogical work. She was kind and generous in all that she did. The children of her neighborhood loved visiting her home to see what treats she had in store for them. She would even “buy-out” the local ice cream truck just to see the joy in her young friend’s faces. She held a massive library where she loaned books by the dozen.
Valeri was a transitional character. A person who swallowed great suffering and heartache without passing any into the next generation. She changed the spiritual course of her family line in a single generation. She will be greatly missed by her children, neighbors, and loved ones.
Valeri was preceded in death by her eternal companion and loving husband, Gary Lee Moses; parents; and brothers: Brooks and Kevin. She is survived by her four sons: Hunter Moses, Landon Moses, Sterling (Jennifer) Moses, Loyal (Eileen) Moses; two daughters: Heather (James) Winters and Hilary Moses. She will be greatly missed by 11 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
A Viewing and Gathering for friends and loved ones, will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Heritage Memorial Chapel, 19 Rock Island Rd., East Wenatchee, WA. Graveside Services will follow at the Wenatchee City Cemetery, 1804 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, WA, at 1:00 p.m. Valeri's funeral will be held Thursday morning, January 16, 2020, in Rexburg, ID. Arrangements are assisted by Heritage Memorial Chapel, East Wenatchee, WA.