Valerie Adams
March 5, 1956 – July 15, 2022
Valerie Adams
March 5, 1956 – July 15, 2022
East Wenatchee, WA
Born March 5, 1956, Valerie Adams was the youngest child of Phil Adams Jr. and Grace (Adams) Sommers. Her siblings include: Mark Adams, Jennifer (Adams) Evenhus, and Rachel (Adams) Howard. As children, they enjoyed roller skating inside their Boston Street house, playing with the Dresher kids two houses down, riding bikes, and climbing the apricot trees. Valerie especially loved riding Jenny's Shetland Pony, Sheba. All four kids worked at the Rocky Reach Dam Gift Shop with their Grandma Marian. Later, Valerie ran the shop on her own for two seasons.
She graduated with the class of 1974, and married her first husband, Ken Pederson. Valerie then began working alongside her father, Phil, building beautiful custom homes and gunite swimming pools in the Wenatchee Valley and Leavenworth areas. As a female builder, Valerie garnered many admiring glances, especially while wearing her bikini tops on the rooftops!
She continued carpentry for the majority of her career life, and in 1986, she married Ramon Reyna. Valerie gave birth to their daughter, Scarlett Reyna, in 1988. As a caring and proud new mother, Valerie raised Scarlett on the construction sites alongside her for the first several years of Scarlett's life. Valerie also helped build her mother's home in East Wenatchee, and later, married her last husband, Phil Lancaster in 1997.
Free spirited and always the wild child, Valerie enjoyed being outdoors, riding motorcycles, sewing and baking for friends and family, finding yard sale treasures, and swimming at the lake. Valerie passed away peacefully in her home on July 15, 2022.
Her daughter, Scarlett, requests any fond memories, recollections, stories, or questions to please be sent to her via email at jadesjavastation@gmail.com, or sent to her business via mail at: 531 S Miller St., Wenatchee, WA, 98801.
