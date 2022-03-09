Vallena Barber Munro
June 15, 1931 - Februrary 11, 2022
East Wernatchee, WA
On February 11, 2022, Vallena Barber Munro was delivered into the loving arms of her husband, Henry D. "Hank" Munro, who has been patiently waiting for her to join him. He always said, "she is worth the wait." Vallena was born in Shelton, WA, on June 15, 1931. Delivered by old Dr. Kennedy, known for predicting birthdates, she made him wait until the last minute of that day to arrive.
Her father, Neal Barber, a logger, injured his back and was making medicinal visits in a dry climate to soak in Soap Lake, WA, where he met and made friends with the Auvils of Orondo, WA. They told him of a nice orchard he should buy, that this is where the good life is for a young family. So, Neal and his wife, Frances, with two daughters put down roots in Douglas County. There, they created a loving home growing apples and peaches, later adding daughter, Nealinada.
Val met Hank in high school. They married after graduation on November 26, 1949, and settled in East Wenatchee, WA, at 5th AND Eastmont, when it was on the edge of town. Soon, three children arrived, each one year and 11 days apart. Then, the fourth, four years later. Vallena, always being a creative person and excellent student, became an accomplished artist recognized at a New York School of Art, with an actual showing in a gallery. She was an extremely creative person. Whatever hobby was chosen, it seemed it was hers to master. The ability to balance colors, textures, and shapes was "stand alone", whether it was oil paintings, watercolors, or acrylics.
Always wanting to be a nurse, she enrolled in the Deaconess School of Nursing in Wenatchee, WA. Upon graduation, she accepted a job at St. Anthony's Hospital and soon became the Director of Nursing there.
Val and Hank eventually took over the family orchard. When her health required her to stay close to home, she became the bookkeeper for Munro Son Orchard, which also included cooking and family support, including doing the books for Hank Munro Custom Homes. She also became a Master Quilter, with her quilts being amazing and one of a kind. The quilts won awards entered in competitions, but they were not made for that, nor for selling. Just for personal satisfaction and generous gifts.
Vallena began to study genealogy to track Henry Munro's bloodline. When they went to Arizona for the winter, she would spend one week in the library in Salt Lake City, UT, down and back studying the information needed. In the 40 plus years of study, Val was able to trace and document Henry's line to the year 1053 and used this research to obtain a registered Coat of Arms from Scotland for the family. They attended Scottish Highland Games at various locations across the country and hosted the Munro tent at the Enumclaw, WA, Highland Games many years running. In 1994, Hank and Val hosted the U.S. Munro Clan Scottish Gathering in Seattle, WA. She was definitely the Munro Eagle beneath Henry's wings to complete those huge projects. Val also studied her Barber genealogy. This interest never ended. It continued as long as she did. She loved traveling in the motorhome, seeing most of the U.S. She loved getting together with her children and grandchildren for holidays and birthday celebrations.
Val was preceded in death by her parents, Neal and Frances; husband, Henry D.; and daughter, Frances. She is survived by son, Henry Michael (Lois); sisters, Annamae Chandler and nealinda Quindy; daughters: Susan (Roy) and Deborah (Jesse); grandchildren: Hunter, Manuel, Gabriel, Henry Christopher, Ben, and Liliana.
Visitation is on March 11, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., with Rosary at 6:00 p.m., at Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA. Funeral Services will be held on March 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 625 S. Elliott St., Wenatchee, WA. Interment to follow in the Orondo Cemetery. Arrangements made by Jones & Jones-Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.