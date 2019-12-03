Vella Jane Martin Heath
Cashmere, WA
Vella Jane Martin Heath entered this world on December 18, 1924, in Cambridge Springs, PA. The youngest of seven children, she was soon dubbed “Dolly.” We never really got a consistent explanation for this, but she liked us to think it was because she was so cute. We have no trouble believing this as, in our lifetimes, we knew her to be the cutest personality with the most sparkly eyes wrapped in a package that was the essence of loveliness. And so she will remain in our hearts.
Ora Ira Martin and Flossie Titus Martin were her parents. The four sisters and two brothers, gone on before her, left her with many nieces and nephews, along with their offspring, who seem to have adored her, their Aunt Dolly, in spite of the years and miles that separated them. Three remaining nieces, Lois, Carol, and Joan, and nephew Tom, continued to love and laugh with her throughout the years. Their many phone calls and cards were treasured by her.
William Edward "Bill" Heath still talks about the day he saw her in green jodhpurs and a brown, leather riding jacket on the shores of Lake Erie. Apparently, at the age of 15, she was already stunning and, lucky for him, she eventually worked in his parents’ diner giving him ten years to overcome his shyness and let his feelings become known. They were married on December 23, 1950, in Erie, PA, but flew in a snowstorm just a few days later to Washington State, where they lived happily together for the next 69 years. It is an understatement to say she is the love and light of his life, and he proclaims himself “the luckiest man on earth” to have journeyed through life with her.
Jane is “mom” to Becky (Andy) Eichler, Sue (Jim) Elzig and Bill (Julie) Heath. Her grandchildren, Erin, Bethany, Sarah and Andrew Eichler, Jason (Carrie), Dustin (Laura) and Stephanie Elzig, Elizabeth (Taylor) Brown, Chris (Meagan) and Katie Heath and great-grandson Jay Elzig, are her greatest fans. They will remember, always, her loving generosity, her devotion to their grandpa, her great intellect and curiosity, her endearing wit, her youthful, mischievous giggle and the fact that no one could beat her at Scrabble…..or anything else for that matter.
No story of her life would be complete without the mention of her passion for golf and the two holes-in-one she achieved……the last at 89 years of age. Golf afforded her many hours of fun with Bill (dad) and life-long friends, Dorothy and Ralph "Gundy" Gunderson.
We cannot know the names of all she quietly served because, of course, she never would have mentioned any of that. We do know that she had a special relationship with Florence Wagar, whose daughter, Linda Slatta, became a dear friend who lavished love upon her in recent years. She was, and we are, so grateful for that friendship.
The brick and mortar of our family, Mom loved us all endlessly, and fiercely supported us in all that we did. Never once did she seek to be the center of anyone’s attention in spite of the fact that she was absolutely the hub of our wheel. God drew her to Himself sometime in her teenage years. Her faith was expressed in a quiet trust in His Goodness and Sovereignty. On November 22, 2019, in Wenatchee, WA, He called her home. We celebrate her safety in His Presence. Yet, we miss her so very, very much.
Services will be at 1:00 p.m., December 7, 2019, at the Sumner United Methodist Church, 901 Wood Ave., Sumner, WA.