Velma Bainard
Wenatchee, WA
Velma Bainard, 90, a resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was born to Earl Elmer and Lula Lucy (Cuatt) Eby in Rapid City, SD. Velma worked as an apple packer for several years. She loved to golf and play bingo, and she also loved beer and pull tabs.
Velma was preceded in death by her husband, George Bainard, Jr; son, Tom Bainard; and brothers: Melvin Eby, Ron Roberts, Marvin Eby, and Bill Eby. She is survived by her children: Sue Albright (Les), JoAnn Yarbrough, Allen Bainard, and Bev Bainard (Jon); grandchildren: Les Albright, Shalynn Sligar, Shannon Ledebor, Michelle Bainard Descombaz, Travis Yarbrough, Tyler Yarbrough, and Jaclyn Yarbrough; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Roberts; and sisters: Lillian Welton, Marie Travino, and Phyllis Wilburn.
Friends and family may visit Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, 302 9th St., Wenatchee, WA, on Monday, July 27, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Stemilt Hill Cemetery, Wenatchee, WA. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/
