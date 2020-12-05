Velma I. Junquist

Velma I. Jungquist
January 8, 1934 - October 3, 2020
Edmond, OK
(formerly of Chelan, WA)
In loving memory of Velma (nee Nichols) Jungquist, who passed away peacefully, on October 3, 2020, after a brief illness. Velma was a long-time Chelan, WA, resident, known to many for her quick laugh and welcome smile. She was born in Rupert, ID, in January of 1934, to Holt and Lois Nichols. She married Lael "Dusty" Jungquist on September 20, 1957.
Velma loved living in Chelan and made many lifelong friends. She was an active member of Lake Chelan Community Hospital Guild Y and supported the Lake Chelan Ski Club. Many knew her as a familiar face at Sears or the Best Western. Two years after Dusty passed, in 2009, she left her beloved lake, to be closer to her son and family in Puyallup, WA. In 2015, she moved with the family to Edmond, OK. She will be sorely missed by all who knew her.
Velma was survived in death by her son, Brian (Kris) Jungquist; grandchildren: Sydney and Rachel Jungquist; and sister, Doris Eastman. Velma was preceded in death by her dear husband, Lael "Dusty" Jungquist.
We hope to have a Celebration of Life in the fall of 2021, in Chelan, WA.