Velma L .Tromburg
January 21, 1938 - August 11, 2021
East Wenatchee, WA
Velma Lois Tromburg, after a two and a half year bout with ovarian cancer, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2021, in East Wenatchee, WA, at age 83. She was born on January 21, 1938, to her parents, Harry and Bertha, in Samaritan Hospital, in Nampa, ID.
Growing up, she and her trusty steed, Prince, would travel together to Lone Star School, as well as participate in the Snake River Stampede Parade. She spent much of her early years working on farms, until she was old enough to earn her driver's license, and became a carhop at A&W, where she'd enjoy listening to Patsy Cline.
She married the love of her life, Earl Tromburg, on December 23, 1955, in the First Church of the Nazarene in Nampa. Together, Earl and Velma, atop their mighty stallions Prince and Trigger, spent three months working and living at a fire lookout above Cascade, ID during their first year of marriage.
Throughout their time together, Earl's job had them traveling across the United States, living in eight different states and in over 30 different homes. Despite all the traveling, Velma took it all in stride, becoming the first female pilot to fly out of Eagle Grove airport in Iowa, in the 1960's. While raising their three children in Spencer, IA, she went back to school and graduated from Western Iowa Tech as a registered nurse. Throughout her career, she worked in orthopedic surgery, geriatrics, general surgery, home health, and two clinical office settings, until retiring in 2010.
Velma and Earl traveled across North America in their trusty RV, to nearly every state in the U.S. as well as Canada. Their overseas travels took them to the Caribbean, Mexico, Germany, Japan, Hong Kong, Puerto Rico, India, Italy, and Austria. For many summers in retirement, Velma and Earl worked as campground hosts in parks in Montana, Washington, and Oregon. Alongside them for the journeys was a long line of Schnauzers: from Fritzl to Tasha. Velma also enjoyed playing cards, scenic drives, and reading. Velma sat at the kitchen table planning every detail of family holidays and family road trips, and then prepared for them just as carefully. She drew and planned for their home in Arkansas so well, that the building contractor could work from her plans.
Velma is survived by her husband of nearly 66 years, Earl; younger sister, Violet Voss of Nampa, ID; daughter, Cindy Roberts and her husband, Tom of Kalispell, MT; son, Marty and his wife, Miki of Chelan, WA; daughter, Kelly Frisk and her husband, Kurt of Corvallis, OR; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. All were told by Velma, "Make your bed, and then you can go out and play."
Rather than a funeral or memorial, Velma chose instead to donate her body to science and cremation. In lieu of flowers, she preferred donations to The Wenatchee Valley Humane Society via https://www.wenatcheehumane.org/ways-to-give.