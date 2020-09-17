Velma Pearl Bowlin
Wenatchee, WA
Velma Pearl Bowlin, 101, a resident of Wenatchee, WA, passed away on September 11, 2020, in her home at Blossom Valley Assisted Living. Velma was born in Pawnee, OK, to G. Raymond and Elsie (Ripley) Renfro on July 5, 1919. With three younger and three older siblings, parents, and a grandfather, the household of ten living on 160 acres, provided Velma a basis for a lifelong appreciation of quality simple food and hard work. Velma’s family escaped the Dust Bowl and moved to California, where she married Lloyd Bowlin, in June of 1936. Velma and Lloyd professed to serve God early in their marriage, and enjoyed many relationships within the worldwide fellowship throughout their lives. Velma worked outside the home as a secretary and was a support to her husband in his various business ventures. They moved to Oroville, WA, in retirement, to be close to friends and their son, David’s, family. While sharing good food, keeping relationships alive in person or by phone, and having a good laugh were sources of great enjoyment for Velma. She regularly found peace reading her Bible and contemplating eternal things.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; all of her siblings; and her husband. She is survived by son, David L. (Beth) Bowlin of Otis Orchards, WA; grandson, Ryan Bowlin of Yakima, WA; granddaughter, Tresa Bowlin of Corvaliis, OR; and Kateen Thiry and Eric Forner, who she numbered among her grandchildren.
Velma’s family wishes to extend a sincere thanks to Blossom Valleys staff, Kay Stout, and those of her faith who have stood faithfully by and welcomed her to Wenatchee, or maintained relationships from afar. These relationships, those with family, and those she adopted as family, gave Velma cause to regularly note, even at over 100-years of age, that her life was enjoyable and she had “quite a lot of life left” in her.
A Private, Family Service will be held at Jones & Jones–Betts Memorial Chapel, 302 Ninth St., Wenatchee, WA, on Saturday, September 16, 2020. A link to the recorded service will be available Saturday afternoon on the Jones & Jones–Betts’ website noted below. Velma will be interred with her husband, Lloyd, at Oroville Cemetery. Please express your thoughts and memories on the online guestbook at jonesjonesbetts.com. Arrangements by Jones & Jones–Betts Funeral Home, Wenatchee, WA.