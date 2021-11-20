Heaven gained an angel. Vera was born to Everette and Emma Smith of Oshkosh, NE. On November 23, 1957, she married the love of her life, Andrew Goss, in Manson, WA, and their families were united. The couple built their future in Manson, farming and creating memories with family and friends. After Andy's passing, she continued to manage the daily operations of the orchards and joined the board of directors of the Chelan co-operative, Trout Inc., as the first female board member, offering a feminine perspective to the art and labor of farming.
Loving mother of six and beloved "Grams" to many grandchildren and their friends, her home was always open and often filled with family and strangers alike. She was playful, open, generous, and strong, determined to glean every ounce of life possible. She passed away peacefully at the age of 94, in Wenatchee WA.
Vera was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Fred Collins; her husband, Andrew Goss; her dear friend and traveling companion, Jim "Jimbo" Jackson; and her siblings: Florence Smith Escamilla, Dorothy Smith Collins, and John Smith; beloved children: Larry Collins, Linda Collins Morris, and Mary Jo Goss Christofferson. Active with her family and community, she lived a long and full life and is survived by her daughters: Ginger Collins McKee, Brenda Collins Martin, Irene Goss Soth, and their families. She will be missed dearly by more than 100 grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and a host of family members and friends.
Vera will be interred at Fraternal Cemetery in Chelan, WA, and a Celebration of Life will be held at the Manson Grange, 157 E. Wapato Way, Manson, WA, on Monday, November 29, 2021, at 1:00 p.m., with refreshments and fellowship to follow.
To plant a tree in memory of Vera Goss as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
What an amazing year for World's Best! This competition has never been as competitive as it was for 2021!
The community known competition saw more than 13,000 nominations in round 1 which made up more than 2,300 businesses, people, and places across our community.